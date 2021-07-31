Hamilton hit back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Raith Rovers in Championship

Raith and Hamilton produced a thriller in the cinch Championship (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Archive)
17:05pm, Sat 31 Jul 2021
Hamilton hit back from 4-0 down to draw a cinch Championship thriller at Raith Rovers 4-4.

The visitors, who finished bottom of the Premiership last season, produced a stunning comeback in the final 25 minutes at Stark’s Park.

Rovers took the lead in the 13th minute when referee Nick Walsh spotted a handball and Lewis Vaughan beat goalkeeper Ryan Fulton from the spot.

It was 2-0 in the 25th minute when fellow forward Dario Zanatta finished off a quick breakaway move by the home side.

Rovers were 3-0 ahead seven minutes into the second half when recent signing Aidan Connolly beat Fulton with a low shot, then Vaughan powered clear before coolly chipping a fourth in the 65th minute.

Accies’ comeback started three minutes later when Kieran MacDonald headed in a cross from substitute Andrew Ryan, before Ryan himself made it 4-2 10 minutes later with a powerful angled drive.

MacDonald set up an exciting finish with seven minutes remaining when he turned in a low cross to make it 4-3, before Shaun Want capped the comeback with the equaliser two minutes into added time.

