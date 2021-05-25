Hansi Flick to take over as Germany coach after Euro 2020

Hansi Flick will replace Joachim Low as Germany’s head coach after Euro 2020, the German FA has announced.

Former Bayern Munich boss Flick, 56, signed a three-year contract on Tuesday to succeed Low, who will step down after 15 years in charge.

A statement on the German FA’s official website read: “Hansi Flick will take over as the new coach of the Germany national side. The 56-year-old signed a contract running until 2024 today at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, which also includes the EURO 2024 to be held in Germany.”

The statement added: “Hansi Flick’s contract will begin on July 1 2021 and he will take over from Joachim Low once this summer’s Euros have finished.

“Low had already agreed to end his contract – which ran until 2022 – after the tournament.”

Flick was Low’s assistant from 2006 to 2014 – they led Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil – before departing to take on the role of sporting director with the German FA.

Flick said: “Everything happened very quickly, especially signing the contract, but I’m really happy to be the national team coach from autumn.

“The season has just finished and the last two years at FC Bayern have left their mark on me. The team spirit and attitude of the players was excellent and I will take plenty with me that will help my work in my new role.

“I’m really excited because of the class of players we have in Germany, especially the youngsters.

“We’ve got every reason to be optimistic about future tournaments, including the home Euros in 2024.

“What matters right now is the upcoming tournament and I would like to wish Jogi Low, Marcus Sorg, Andy Kopke and the team the best of luck. Jogi Low more than deserves a great finish to his wonderful career as national coach.”

Joachim Low, right, led Germany to victory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil (PA Archive)

Flick left his role with the German FA to become Hoffenheim’s sporting director in 2017 before joining Bayern as Niko Kovac’s assistant in the summer of 2019.

When former Croatia international Kovac was sacked the following November, Flick took over as interim boss and was handed a three-year contract after winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in 2019/20.

Flick won seven major trophies in two years with Bayern, including the FIFA Club World Cup and two Bundesliga titles.

His first game in charge of Germany will be a World Cup qualifier in Liechtenstein on September 2.