28 April 2022

Harlee Dean could return from injury as Sheffield Wednesday face Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
28 April 2022

Sheffield Wednesday defender Harlee Dean could return against Portsmouth as his side bid to seal a play-off place.

Dean has missed the last three games due to a calf injury and was close to returning for the midweek win at Fleetwood.

Boss Darren Moore must also decide whether to hand a start to fit-again striker Dean Windass, who made his first appearance since February off the bench on Tuesday night.

On-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson is pushing for a recall as the Owls bid to guarantee a top-six finish with victory.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley could name an unchanged starting line-up once again.

Cowley is expected to resist the temptation to rotate his squad, but Aiden O’Brien is pushing for a start after stepping off the bench to score a late winner in the midweek victory against Wigan.

Defender Connor Ogilvie shook off a hamstring strain to play the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night and is likely to continue.

Pompey are seven points adrift of the play-offs, but are unbeaten in their last five matches and are bidding for a fifth win in six.

