26 September 2023

Harriers stay rooted to foot of table as Alex Reid gives Oldham an away win

By NewsChain Sport
26 September 2023

Kidderminster remain rooted to the foot of the Vanarama National League after losing at home to Oldham.

The 2-1 loss means the hosts have won just one of their opening 12 games of the new campaign.

In-form Devarn Green opened the scoring for the Latics with a fine strike which separated the sides at the interval.

Bailey Hobson tapped home from close-range to level for Kidderminster just after the hour but the points would head back to Oldham as Alex Reid’s emphatic 78th-minute strike sealed the win.

