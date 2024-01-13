13 January 2024

Harrogate beat 10-man Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
Harrogate made it back-to-back Sky Bet League Two wins with a 2-0 victory over struggling Forest Green.

Goals from Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh gave the visitors all three points against 10-man Rovers.

Defeat left Troy Deeney winless in six matches as Forest Green boss and his side dropped to the bottom of League Two.

A mix-up between debutant goalkeeper Tommy Simkin and defender Dom Bernard gave Harrogate a free-kick 20 yards out but George Thomson’s strike deflected narrowly wide in the first half.

Alex Rodriguez was then sent off after being given a second yellow card for a late challenge on the dangerous Odoh just after the half-time break.

Minutes later Odoh drilled a low delivery across the six-yard box and it was diverted into the net by forward Muldoon six yards from goal.

Matty Stevens was denied a superb solo goal at point-blank range by former Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Town winger Odoh then doubled the Harrogate lead when Matty Daly’s cross-field pass found the winger before he side-footed past Simkin into the far corner.

