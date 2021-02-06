Harrogate boss Simon Weaver enjoys his side’s ‘best performance’ in the EFL

Simon Weaver praised what he felt was Harrogate’s best display since earning promotion to the EFL.

Aaron Martin, Josh March and Simon Power were all on target in the first half of a 3-1 win at Crawley in League Two.

Crawley substitute Tom Dallison – who replaced former reality TV star Mark Wright at half-time on his first professional start – pulled one back nine minutes into the second period.

And although Town had Will Smith sent off with 22 minutes remaining, Weaver’s men comfortably closed the game out.

The Harrogate boss said: “It’s our best performance since we’ve been in the Football League.

“It is a really great three points away at Crawley and we were very exciting to watch in the first half.

“I think we surprised Crawley with the start we made. We have a growing belief and the boys are gelling well.”

Weaver was also delighted at the way his men coped after Smith’s dismissal.

He added: “The heart races a bit, but I was pleased we didn’t cave in and we saw the game out comfortably.”

Crawley have not won any of their last four home league games and head coach John Yems, who called the midweek 0-0 draw against Leyton Orient “annoying”, was scathing about the first-half showing.

“It was abysmal in the first half and its time to stand up and be counted,” he said.

“Every team has a wobble and at 3-1 Harrogate deserve to win. But there will be changes – that’s a certainty.”

Yems gave a professional league debut to 34-year-old former The Only Way is Essex star Wright.

The left-back was withdrawn at the break in a tactical switch and Yems did not include him in his criticisms of his side.

Yems added: “It wasn’t Mark’s fault, but today it was farcical first half, absolutely farcical.

“The first half was no where near acceptable at professional level.

“We would be lucky to make the play-offs in the National league, let alone our league.

“These are the sort of results that get you the sack. We are all annoyed but it won’t get us anywhere.”