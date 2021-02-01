Harrogate bring in Josh Andrews on loan from Birmingham
Harrogate have made their seventh January transfer window signing with the arrival of striker Josh Andrews on loan from Birmingham.
Andrews, 19, who has progressed through the Blues’ youth system, will stay with Sky Bet League Two club Harrogate until the end of the season.
Town boss Simon Weaver said: “He’s been scoring goals for fun with Birmingham’s Under-23s, he’s a handful and he’s reached that stage where he needs to experience first-team football.
“It’s his first loan which means it’s not about starting every game but adapting to the culture and learning.”
Andrews, who is 6ft 3in, is in contention for his Town debut in Saturday’s league game at Crawley.
Harrogate, promoted to the English Football League for the first time last season, had already signed wingers Simon Power and Josh McPake this month on loan from Norwich and Rangers respectively.
Defender Jay Williams has joined from Kettering, while William Hondermarck, Josh March and Mitchell Roberts have also arrived on loan from Norwich, Forest Green and Birmingham respectively.