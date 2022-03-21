21 March 2022

Harrogate duo Josh Falkingham and Brahima Diarra to miss Leyton Orient clash

By NewsChain Sport
21 March 2022

Harrogate pair Josh Falkingham and Brahima Diarra will miss the home game against Leyton Orient and are waiting to learn the full extent of their injuries.

Falkingham and fellow midfielder Diarra, on loan from Huddersfield, have both had scans on respective foot problems having been absent for two matches.

Striker Luke Armstrong is back in contention after missing Saturday’s home draw against Walsall due to a one-game ban.

Defender Will Smith is also hoping to return to the squad after recovering from illness, but Lewis Page (foot) is out for the rest of the season.

Orient forward Paul Smith is expected to be fit after he was forced out of Saturday’s home win against Rochdale due to cramp.

Defender George Ray is expected to miss out again after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week’s draw at Forest Green.

Midfielder Callum Reilly (groin) and defender Tom James (hamstring) are unlikely to feature.

