Harrogate have options for the visit of Exeter

By NewsChain Sport
15:16pm, Thu 26 Aug 2021
Harrogate have a full squad to choose from ahead of their game against Exeter.

Luke Armstrong looks set to start after scoring a brace against Leyton Orient at the weekend and has been a key man in their strong start to the campaign.

The former Hartlepool man is currently third joint-top goalscorer in Sky Bet League Two with three goals in three games.

Summer signing Mark Oxley has also cemented his claim to start between the sticks after a series of good stops, including a penalty save, against Orient.

New Exeter signing Colin Daniel could feature in the contest in North Yorkshire.

The left-sided player can operate in a variety of positions and could be a replacement for Jack Sparkes.

Sparkes will be a long-term injury for the Grecians after undergoing surgery to repair a broken collarbone.

Matt Jay could also be expected to start for Exeter having scored a brace against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

