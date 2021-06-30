Harrogate make fourth summer signing with the arrival of defender Rory McArdle
Harrogate have completed their fourth summer signing with the arrival of Northern Ireland defender Rory McArdle.
Former Rochdale, Bradford and Scunthorpe centre-half McArdle, 34, spent last season at Exeter where he made 21 Sky Bet League Two appearances.
McArdle said: “I’m delighted. Once I was aware there was interest, I was keen to pursue and get the deal over the line.
“From the outside looking in and seeing how far the club has come over recent years, it’s something that’s going in the right direction.
“They’re looking to keep building on the success they’ve had, especially last year and that’s something I’m looking forward to and want to be part of.”
McArdle has made over 400 Football League appearances and also spent two seasons with Aberdeen before joining Bradford in 2012.
He made his senior Northern Ireland debut in a friendly against Turkey in 2010 and has made six further appearances.
Harrogate have signed Alex Pattison from Wycombe, Danilo Orsi from Maidenhead and Luke Armstrong from Salford since finishing 17th in their first season in League Two.