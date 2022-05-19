Harrogate reveal plans for new stand at EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate have announced plans to build a new stand at their EnviroVent Stadium as part of a £3.5million investment into improving facilities.

The North Yorkshire club, who have just completed their second season in Sky Bet League Two, said they wanted to create “a sustainable and thriving club for future generations to enjoy”.

The plans will be phased over the next calendar year and will include a new seated stand with increased capacity, a new bar in the home supporters’ end and an extension of the corporate hospitality area.

Town’s chief executive officer Sarah Barry said: “This is a really exciting time for our club. It’s now two years since we were promoted to the English Football League for the first time in our history.

“As we come out of the pandemic and get back to regular fixtures and crowds, the time is right for us to invest in our future.”

The club have recently installed new energy-saving LED floodlights and will install a new ticketing system “to improve the customer journey very soon”.

Barry said the plans followed feedback from fans, adding: “We want to enhance the match day experience for our loyal and dedicated supporters who make this club.

“We’ve seen bigger crowds, welcomed more young families and teenagers to the EnviroVent Stadium lately and we want to sustain and grow this, retaining and attracting our committed supporters of the future.”

Harrogate finished the season in 19th place under manager Simon Weaver, 15 points clear of the bottom two, and had an average home attendance of 2,339.

They secured a 17th-placed finish in their first season in League Two after winning promotion from the National League via the play-offs in 2020.