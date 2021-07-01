Harrogate swoop for Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has further strengthened his squad by signing goalkeeper Mark Oxley from Southend.
Oxley, 30, out of contract at Southend and understood to have been offered a new deal to remain at Roots Hall, is Harrogate’s fifth summer recruit.
Weaver said: “Mark has a really big presence about him and with the experience he has got in the game he’ll be able to communicate well and help others too.
“He’s very positive with his approach and really likeable, he collects crosses, kicks it a mile and is just the perfect fit for us.”
Sheffield-born Oxley has spent the last five seasons at Southend, making 151 appearances for the club in Sky Bet League One and Two.
He began his career at Rotherham and has had spells at Hull and Hibernian, making over 60 appearances for the latter and helping them lift the Scottish Cup in 2016.
James Belshaw was Harrogate’s first-choice last season, while fellow goalkeeper Joe Cracknell signed a new deal last month after recently recovering from a knee injury.
Harrogate have previously signed Alex Pattison from Wycombe, Danilo Orsi from Maidenhead, Luke Armstrong from Salford and Rory McArdle from Exeter during the close season.