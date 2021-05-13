Harrogate to face Newcastle and Huddersfield in friendlies this summer
Harrogate will play friendlies against Newcastle and Huddersfield this summer as part of their pre-season fixture schedule.
Simon Weaver’s side will prepare for their second season in the English Football League with a trip to Huddersfield on July 10 and Newcastle’s visit to the EnviroVent Stadium on July 18.
“Steve Bruce’s side will bring them an array of experienced international footballers on what is sure to be a great occasion,” Harrogate said.
Harrogate have also confirmed pre-season games at Darlington (July 27) and at former assistant manager Vill Powell’s Brighouse (July 13).
Town finished in 17th place in Sky Bet League Two, 12 points above the relegation zone, after winning promotion from the National League for the first time last season.