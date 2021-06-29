Harrogate winger Brendan Kiernan seals Walsall switch
Walsall have added winger Brendan Kiernan to their squad for next season.
The 28-year-old will officially join the West Midlands club on Thursday following the expiry of his contract at Harrogate.
Kiernan was a key figure in the North Yorkshire club’s first League Two campaign in 2020-21, making 35 appearances and scoring six goals in all competitions, having helped them win promotion from the National League the season before.
“I’m looking forward to joining the club and I’m excited about being here,” Kiernan, who has signed a two-year contract, told the Saddlers’ official website.
“I can’t wait to meet the boys and it was great to meet the head coach (Matthew Taylor) as well.
“I’m looking to bring energy, hard work, chip in with some goals and create chances for the team.”