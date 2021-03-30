Harrogate winger Simon Power ruled out for rest of season
16:14pm, Tue 30 Mar 2021
Harrogate winger Simon Power will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, the Sky Bet League Two club have confirmed.
Power was forced off after 39 minutes of Saturday’s game against Southend and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the club’s first Football League campaign.
The 22-year-old joined Harrogate on January 15 from Norwich, having previously spent time on loan at Dutch side Dordrecht, Ross County and most recently King’s Lynn Town.
Power has scored once in 13 appearances for the club this season.
The defeat against Southend was Harrogate’s third consecutive 1-0 loss and leaves them 15th in the table ahead of Friday’s trip to Walsall.