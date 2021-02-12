Harrogate’s game against Leyton Orient postponed due to a frozen pitch
12:33pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Harrogate’s League Two fixture against Leyton Orient has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the EnviroVent Stadium.
A statement on the Harrogate website read: “The decision was made following a pitch inspection carried out at 11am on Friday morning. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
“Subject to the pitch being playable, we’re back in action on Tuesday 16th February as Carlisle United visit The EnviroVent Stadium, kick-off 7pm.”