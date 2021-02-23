Harry Beautyman double helps Sutton beat Dagenham

Sutton's Harry Beautyman (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:08pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
Sutton remain second in the National League after a Harry Beautyman double led them to a 2-1 victory over Dagenham

Beautyman handed his side the lead in the 24th minute, stepping up to convert a penalty awarded after Isaac Olaofe was brought down inside the box.

Liam Gordon then produced an equaliser in the 62nd minute, heading home a cross from left winger Myles Weston.

Beautyman struck again in the closing moments of the game, scoring a second penalty when David Ajiboye was floored inside the box in the third minute of injury time.

