Harry Brockbank signs new two-year Bolton contract
Defender Harry Brockbank has signed a new two-year deal with Bolton
The 22-year-old came through the club’s academy and played 19 times as Wanderers were promoted from Sky Bet League Two this season.
Brockbank told the club’s official site: “I’m delighted and absolutely buzzing to have signed a new contract. Hopefully now we can push on to next season and put all our focus into League One, and then hopefully get another promotion.
“I’m thankful to the gaffer for putting his trust in me. The club feels like it has a completely different atmosphere, it’s a lot more positive and it feels like we’re on the up.”
Wanderers manager Ian Evatt added: “I am delighted that Harry has agreed a new contract. He has Bolton Wanderers in his veins and it is great for us to have home grown talent in our squad.
“He was very consistent when called upon last season and is developing into a leader in the dressing room.”