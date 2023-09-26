26 September 2023

Harry Cardwell on target as Southend battle for draw with Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
26 September 2023

Crisis club Southend earned themselves a point as they drew 1-1 at Aldershot.

Little has been going right on and off the pitch for the Shrimpers, and it looked as if Tuesday would follow suit when the Shots took the lead.

Lorent Tolaj scored the goal, a 30-yarder on the stroke of half-time which sent his side in ahead.

But United levelled in the 74th minute when Harry Cardwell pounced on a rebound.

