17 August 2024

Harry Charsley helps maintain Oldham’s perfect start with winner at Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Harry Charsley struck late to maintain Oldham’s perfect start to the new Vanarama National League season in a 1-0 victory at Wealdstone.

A hard-fought match appeared to be heading for a draw until a Mike Fondop corner was headed into the net by Charsley in the 85th minute.

It was Charsley’s second goal of the season following his strike in the 3-0 rout of Braintree last week.

Wealdstone created few chances and they suffered the late indignity of seeing Christian Scott sent off for a foul on Fondop in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

