01 October 2024

Harry Clifton’s late strike earns Doncaster victory against Barrow

By NewsChain Sport
01 October 2024

Harry Clifton’s late strike saw Doncaster return to winning ways against Barrow.

Rovers had gone three matches without a victory in Sky Bet League Two but dominated throughout against a Barrow side lacking the spark that had seen them make a strong start to the campaign.

Billy Sharp struck the crossbar with a first-time effort for Doncaster midway through the first half.

Despite controlling the game, Doncaster struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. Joe Sbarra sent a header off target from a Sharp cross in a glorious position.

Sharp continued to threaten and saw a shot deflected into the side-netting before a brave block from Chris Stokes denied him from 15 yards.

Barrow enjoyed a decent spell of pressure midway through the half, with Chris Popov sending a fierce effort narrowly wide.

But Doncaster finally found the breakthrough in the 81st minute when Clifton met Jamie Sterry’s excellent cross with a side-foot volley from eight yards.

