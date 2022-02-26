Harry Kane and Son Heung-min set Premier League record for goal combinations

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined for a goal and assist for a record 37th time in the Premier League during Tottenham’s 4-0 win at Leeds.

Spurs were already cantering to victory when Kane’s superb pass over the top of the Leeds defence after 85 minutes set Son free and, after controlling the ball, he made no mistake with a composed finish.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Spurs duo compare to the most in-sync pairs of the Premier League era.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have broken a Premier League record

Tottenham, 37 goal/assist combinations

Kane has now scored 99 goals and Son 61 when they have shared the pitch in the league, with Son setting up Kane on 19 occasions and Kane returning the favour 18 times – meaning 37 of their 160 goals as a partnership have seen them assist one another.

Their 14 combinations in 2020-21 set a single-season record and while they have not reproduced that form this term, Kane set up Son against Newcastle in October while the England captain’s first goal against Manchester City came from Son’s cross.

And they combined once again to seal Tottenham’s big win at Elland Road.

Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard, left, and Didier Drogba previously held the record

Chelsea, 36

Lampard is Chelsea’s record goalscorer with Drogba fourth on that list, and the pair’s Stamford Bridge careers overlapped long enough for them to score 152 between them in the same line-up.

Almost one in four of those saw them provide the chances for one another, firmly establishing them as one of the most effective attacking partnerships ever even as Lampard operated from midfield.

Thierry Henry and Robert Pires

Arsenal, 29

The longest-serving and overall highest-scoring partnership on the list – though Kane and Son are closing in – Henry and Pires shared 162 goals when both on the pitch together for Arsenal.

Henry’s 108 was exactly twice as many as Pires but their synergy was most evident in the 29 goals they laid on for one another – though it could have been 30 but for a famous bungled penalty against Manchester City when Pires attempted to set up Henry instead of shooting.

Sergio Aguero and David Silva

Manchester City, 29

Aguero is the Premier League’s record overseas goalscorer with 184 goals and scored 133 goals to 28 from Silva, primarily a creator, when they were on the pitch together – but the goal-assist split here is more even than might be expected.

Silva laid on 20 goals for Aguero, with the Argentinian the provider on nine occasions for Silva among his largely overlooked 47 Premier League assists.

Teddy Sheringham and Darren Anderton

Teddy Sheringham, left, and Darren Anderton enjoyed a productive link-up

Tottenham, 27

While Blackburn’s ‘SAS’ of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton are remembered as the most fearsome strike partnership of the Premier League’s early days – and held the season record for goal-assist combinations until overhauled by Kane and Son – Tottenham’s pair of England internationals provided most regularly for each other.

They played over 12,000 minutes together, the equivalent of almost 135 full games, with Sheringham scoring 67 goals in that time and Anderton 20 – meaning almost one in three of their goals together were set up by each other.