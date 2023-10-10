Harry Kane Foundation links up with Bounce Forward to aid mental health support

Harry Kane’s foundation has marked its one-year anniversary by joining forces with UK-based mental health charity Bounce Forward.

The Harry Kane Foundation was launched by the England captain on world mental health day last year – October 10 – with the aim of transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health.

The foundation has enjoyed a successful first 12 months with the former Tottenham striker, who is now at Bayern Munich, enlisting the help of the Prince of Wales, England team-mate Declan Rice and Formula One driver George Russell to tackle the stigma around mental health, while promoting positive habits alongside school visits and debuting on BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime stories programme.

This new partnership with Bounce Forward, which was founded in 2009 and delivers ‘train the trainer’ programmes to help develop psychological fitness, will begin with 17 schools across England benefiting from the Healthy Minds teaching resources that feature bespoke content co-authored by Kane and his wife Kate.

Bounce Forward has worked with more than 175 schools and its partnership with the Harry Kane Foundation will aim to enable every primary and secondary school in the country to have access to its resources entirely free, before they are eventually embedded into the core curriculum.

“I’m proud of the work my foundation has achieved over the last year and I am excited that we will extend our reach and impact through a new partnership with Bounce Forward,” Kane said.

“We are supporting Bounce Forward because they are experts in their field and have developed evidence-based resources that align perfectly with our aim of promoting the benefits of positive self-belief and the connection between physical and mental health.”

Bounce Forward chief executive Lucy Bailey added: “Harry and Kate’s commitment to influence how we think about mental health is perfectly timed.

“When it comes to mental health, prevention is so much better than cure, and our psychological health is as important as physical health.

“It is increasingly challenging to navigate our changing and complex world. For adults it is hard, for children it is even harder.”

Kane and wife Kate, who had their fourth child in August, launched Harry Kane Foundation to normalise conversations around mental health and have further key activations planned for 2024.