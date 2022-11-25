Harry Kane named in England side for USA clash after injury concern
Harry Kane was fit to lead England into their World Cup clash against the United States after overcoming an injury scare to captain the side at Al Bayt Stadium.
The 29-year-old took a kick to the foot during England’s Group B opener against Iran on Monday and was sent for a precautionary scan on his ankle.
Kane trained as usual on Wednesday and Thursday and, as expected, retained his place as manager Gareth Southgate named an unchanged starting line-up.
The United States opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales and made one alteration from that match as Haji Wright replaced Norwich forward Josh Sargent.
Former England youth international Yunus Musah again started in midfield for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox