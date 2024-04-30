Harry Kane on target but Vinicius Jr brace earns Real Madrid first-leg draw

Vinicius Jr scored twice to earn Real Madrid a crucial 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern made most of the running through the early stages but Vinicius’ goal against the run of play ensured Carlo Ancelotti’s side had the lead heading into the half-time break.

Leroy Sane stayed on the pitch at the interval to nurse a pelvic injury but he was the one who brought Bayern level shortly after the break before Harry Kane dispatched a penalty for his eighth Champions League goal of the season.

Munich relinquished their lead after Kim Min-jae gave away a penalty and Vinicius snapped up the opportunity for his second of the match to make it all square heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu.

The hosts aimed to catch their opponents cold from the kick-off as Sane fired towards goal but Andriy Lunin stuck his leg out to stop the German side from taking the lead.

Munich came forward once again through Sane and he slipped in Kane but his tame shot on target was once again swallowed up by Lunin.

Real struggled to get into the contest early on and after Bellingham was dispossessed in the middle of the park, the ball fell for Kane who spotted Lunin off his line and shot from the halfway line but his audacious attempt landed on the roof of the net.

Bayern were the better team through the first quarter but Madrid were the ones to take the lead in the 24th minute as Vinicius latched onto Toni Kroos’ through-ball and rolled it past Manuel Neuer to make it 1-0.

Bayern had a chance to respond when Jamal Musiala was brought down on the edge of the box but Kane’s ferocious free-kick flew wide of the target.

Madrid fashioned the first real attempt of the second period when Bellingham teed up Kroos, who bent a shot powerfully towards goal but Neuer palmed it away to safety.

Sane brought the home side on level terms with a superb goal as he picked up the ball on the right edge and weaved his way inside the box before lashing an effort past Lunin at the near post.

Within a matter of minutes Bayern had turned the game on its head after Lucas Vazquez stuck a lazy leg out to bring Musiala down inside the box and Kane gladly tucked into the bottom corner from the resulting penalty.

Bayern had a chance to double their advantage when Noussair Mazraoui set up Kane inside the box and his snapshot was deflected narrowly wide by Antonio Rudiger.

From the resulting corner, Kimmich’s outswinging delivery found the onrushing Dier who headed straight at Lunin.

Madrid went in search of an equaliser and fresh off the bench, Luka Modric picked out Vinicius who was denied by the outstretched hand of Neuer this time around.

A second penalty of the match was given, this time for the visitors, after Kim clumsily brought Rodrygo down and Vinicius hit it straight down the middle to make it all square at the halfway point of the two-legged tie.