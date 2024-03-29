Harry Kane passed fit to return for Bayern Munich in Borussia Dortmund showdown

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has been passed fit for Saturday’s showdown with arch rivals Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena.

Kane suffered an ankle injury in Bayern’s Bundesliga victory over Darmstadt earlier this month, but still joined up with the England squad for the recent international break.

The England captain sat out the team’s loss to Brazil at Wembley last Saturday and returned to Germany after being released early from the national squad.

After the former Spurs striker was able to resume light training with Bayern on Monday, club boss Thomas Tuchel has now confirmed he will face Dortmund in this weekend’s ‘Klassiker’ in Munich.

“Harry trained fully with the team yesterday, has stepped things up each day. It’s all fine, he’ll play,” Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

The prognosis for Manuel Neuer is not as positive with the veteran goalkeeper still absent after he tore a muscle in his left adductor during training with Germany last week.

Tuchel did confirm Neuer is expected to return for the trip to Heidenheim on April 6, which would raise the prospect of the 38-year-old being available for their Champions League quarter-final fixtures with Arsenal.

Tuchel said: “Manuel Neuer is out.

“It’s nothing to do with risk. The pain is simply too great. We hope a week is enough and he’ll be in goal against Heidenheim.

“Aleks Pavlovic is unfortunately not available. Raphael Guerreiro also isn’t back yet, and Sacha Boey got injured during the week.”

Bayern welcome fourth-placed Dortmund with a 10-point deficit to try and cut to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The table is how it is, but we can win the Klassiker. It's an emotional game, an important game in the Bundesliga with a big rivalry and history.

Yet Tuchel played down any suggestion his team could lack motivation and pointed to the importance of the fixture.

“The break in March always comes at an unfortunate time as you’re preparing for the end of the season. Everyone’s fighting for position in the decisive weeks. Now it’s time to show what we’re about,” the former Dortmund boss said.

“The table is how it is, but we can win the Klassiker. It’s an emotional game, an important game in the Bundesliga with a big rivalry and history.

“I’m expecting an opponent that wants to win. Dortmund are very good in attack, very flexible up front.

“They want to have the ball. It’ll be an open game. That’s what we think. There’s a good mood and atmosphere. We were very good in attack in recent games. We want to win.”