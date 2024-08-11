Harry Kane ready to hit ground running under England interim boss Lee Carsley

Harry Kane is yet to speak with Lee Carsley but has vowed to get behind the interim manager to ensure England make a strong start to next month’s Nations League campaign.

Carsley was promoted from his under-21 role on Friday to replace Gareth Southgate, who stepped down in July after defeat in the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

Kane, who featured in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win at old club Tottenham on Saturday, will soon be turning his attention back to international matters with a trip to Republic of Ireland on September 7 and the visit of Finland three days later.

While the temporary appointment of Carsley will shake things up in the England camp, captain Kane promised to do his best to make sure they can kick on from another near-miss in the summer.

“With Lee, no I haven’t had contact yet. Obviously I know him from the 21s, from when we are at St George’s, so I’m sure we’ll be in touch before we meet up in a month or so,” Kane said.

“We’ll get back to business and, whoever the manager is, the way we want to play, we’ll go out there and give it everything.

“No, I don’t have any say (on the next manager). I know the guys behind the scenes will make that decision and from my point of view as captain, as a player, it is to get behind the coach and we have two important games coming up.

“After the tournament we had, you want to kick-start well and get back to it. That is all we can do. Of course, those decisions are out of my hands. All I can do is my best for him (Carsley) and for our country.”

Kane revealed he caught up with Southgate after his decision to walk away from the England job following a hugely successful eight-year spell.

He added: “I spoke to Gareth after the final. Then we spoke on the phone after he made his decision. It was good to have that catch-up.

“Me and Gareth spent so many years together, we had so many good times together. We were obviously both still disappointed with the way it ended for us, but Gareth will always be someone I stay in touch with.

“He’s been a big part of my career. I can only thank him for that.”

A return to Spurs on Saturday marked the conclusion of a busy 12 months for Kane, in which he swapped his boyhood club for life in Germany with Bayern and captained England to another Euros final.

Silverware continues to elude Kane, but he is determined to build on an impressive personal first season in the Bundesliga and help Bayern get back to winning trophies under new boss Vincent Kompany.

“It has been a hectic 12 months,” the 31-year-old said. “A lot of change in my life, obviously from a football point of view but also personally moving to a different country, settling into a new house, getting the kids into school.

“We were one game away from having an incredible summer, but it wasn’t to be. In life and football, you just have to dust yourself down and go again. I am really looking forward to the new season.

“The main objective is to win trophies and get Bayern back to winning trophies. That’s the goal for me, that’s the goal for the team and the club.

“It’ll be tough but we have a great manager, a fresh energy, a lot of intensity in training and you’ll see in the games as well. I’m really excited for that.”