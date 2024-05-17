17 May 2024

Harry Kane to miss Bayern Munich’s final match with ongoing back problem

By NewsChain Sport
17 May 2024

Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s final game of the Bundesliga season at Hoffenheim on Saturday due to an ongoing back injury.

Kane’s absence will raise fears for England head coach Gareth Southgate less than a week before he is due to name his preliminary squad for next month’s European Championships.

Kane has not played since he was substituted during the second leg of Bayern’s UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: “Harry is receiving treatment with his personal doctor – he’s no longer here and won’t travel to Hoffenheim.

“It was really a borderline decision in Madrid. We tried it with treatment and it got worse with every move that he made, so there was no chance for him participating in practice.”

