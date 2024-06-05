Harry Kane’s England story ‘not over yet’ as he targets long-awaited trophy

Harry Kane says his England story will not be over until he brings some silverware home.

The captain became his country’s all-time leading scorer when he surpassed Wayne Rooney’s record of 52 goals last year and took his tally to 63 when he scored in Monday’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Trophies have so far evaded him for club and country, but he could put that right this summer by leading England to Euro 2024 glory.

Kane, whose footballing journey is featured in a new exhibition at the FIFA Museum in Zurich, said: “Becoming England’s all-time top scorer is a dream I never dared to imagine as a kid kicking a ball around in the park.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. And for me, the story isn’t over yet. There are more goals to score, more matches to win, and hopefully, more silverware to bring home.”

The 30-year-old’s rise to prominence is a well told story. From a failed early loan spell at Leicester, where he considered his future, to becoming Tottenham and England’s record goalscorer, Kane has got to the top with his professionalism and dedication to being the best.

He has won a host of personal accolades, including three Premier League Golden Boots, and says it is down to his winning mentality.

“My mantra is to be the best I can be and not to let myself and my family down,” he added.

“I try to keep a level head. I think you have to enjoy your football, and if you are not smiling, you won’t be playing that well.

“But also when it comes to competition you want to win. I’m a winner, and that’s the case no matter what I’m doing.

“Whether it’s on the pitch or if I’m playing a game of chess with my team-mates, I always want to win. That mode always sets in no matter what I’m doing.”

Kane is set to lead England out at Wembley for England’s final warm-up friendly against Iceland before they head to Germany for the Euros.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a lengthy injury problem, which boosts hopes he could make the final 26-man squad.