Harry Maguire looks forward to taking his chances with Manchester United

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire accepts increased competition in defence means he has to take his chance when it comes.

The 31-year-old missed the last five matches of the season with a muscle injury which ruled him out of England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Over the summer United recruited centre-backs Leny Yoro, subsequently sidelined for three months with a foot problem, and Matthijs de Ligt.

Maguire started both the Community Shield and Friday’s win over Fulham, during which he was replaced by De Ligt late on and he knows he may not always be first choice.

“I feel good, I feel fit. Physically and mentally, I’m in a good place and yeah, I’m looking forward to a big season,” he told the club’s website.

“There’s so many games this season. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of changes to come, game to game, in the starting 11.

“And when your turn is upon you, you need to take your chance. It’s one that we’ll need a big squad for.

“For myself, I feel fit and ready to go and looking forward to the season.”

Injury ruled Maguire out of the FA Cup final win over Manchester City, a result which helped keep manager Erik ten Hag in his job after the club’s lowest Premier League finish of eighth.

But the defender admits a top-four spot and a trophy are the minimum standard required.

“Obviously, we want to be in the Champions League spots,” he added.

“We missed out this season as we weren’t good enough in the league. I think we don’t really want to set any targets (but) I think this club demands trophies.

“So we want to win another trophy, of course, and in the Premier League we know there’s large improvements that we need to do and make from what we did last season.

“For sure, we’ve got to improve on last season and let’s see where it goes and takes us.”