Harry Maguire missing from training as England’s Euro 2020 opener approaches

<p>England trained at St George's Park on Wednesday</p>

England trained at St George's Park on Wednesday

 (PA Wire)
By Sports Team
12:07pm, Wed 09 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Harry Maguire was the only player missing from training on Wednesday as England’s preparations continued towards their European Championship opener against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s men kick-off Group D against their 2018 World Cup semi-final foes at Wembley on Sunday.

Manchester United captain Maguire is set to miss that match with an ankle ligament injury sustained at Aston Villa last month.

Harry Maguire got injured at Villa Park in May (PA Wire)

The 28-year-old is continuing rehab and continued work in the gym on Wednesday as the other 25 members of the Euro 2020 squad trained at St George’s Park.

Bukayo Saka was with the group after missing Sunday’s friendly against Romania with a hip issue.

Jordan Henderson also trained as he continued to build fitness, having undergone groin surgery in February.

Sign up to our newsletter

England

Training

Euro 2020