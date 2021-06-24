Harry Maguire trains alone as England begin preparing for Germany clash at Euros

England defender Harry Maguire
England defender Harry Maguire (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:49am, Thu 24 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Harry Maguire trained away from the main group on Thursday morning as England began preparing for their Euro 2020 round-of-16 clash with Germany.

The Manchester United skipper played the whole game as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday to top Group D.

It was Maguire’s first appearance of the European Championship after he recovered from the ankle ligament damage he suffered towards the end of the 2020-21 season.

He spent Thursday training indoors on an individual programme as a group of 23 players took to the pitch at St George’s Park.

The other absentees were Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, who continue to self-isolate.

The pair were flagged as close contacts of club-mate Billy Gilmour after the Scotland midfielder tested positive for Covid three days after starring in a goalless draw with England at Wembley.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

England

Training

PA