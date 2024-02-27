27 February 2024

Harry McHugh nets Ayr winner in thrilling victory against Partick

By NewsChain Sport
27 February 2024

Kurt Willoughby and Harry McHugh scored on their first starts for Ayr in a thrilling 4-3 win over Partick Thistle.

Nick McAllister gave the Honest Men a 15th-minute lead, following up after Mark McKenzie’s shot was blocked.

Brian Graham, the Championship’s leading scorer, levelled just past the half-hour mark but Oldham loanee Willoughby scored twice late in the first half to earn a 3-1 interval lead.

Thistle roared back in the second half to level again through Tomi Adeloye and Harry Milne, the latter with a cross that found its way straight in.

But McHugh joined Willoughby in scoring his first Ayr goal to settle a topsy-turvy win.

