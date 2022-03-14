Harry McKirdy boost for Swindon ahead of Sutton showdown
Swindon will welcome back top scorer Harry McKirdy for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton at the County Ground.
McKirdy has served a two-match ban after picking up 10 bookings and will be a boost to Ben Garner’s attacking options.
Garner has revealed an unnamed player is a doubt following a physical game at the weekend that saw opponents Oldham pick up eight yellow cards.
Louie Barry and Ben Gladwin remain sidelined, alongside long-term injury victims Brandon Cooper, Joe Tomlinson and Jordan Lyden.
Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis is a doubt for Sutton.
Bouzanis was a late withdrawal against Walsall after pulling up injured during the warm-up so Stuart Nelson will likely continue to deputise.
Donovan Wilson and Harry Beautyman both needed to be replaced before half-time against the Saddlers and will be assessed.
That could mean starts for Omar Bugiel and Rob Milsom, who came on earlier than intended at the Banks’s Stadium.
