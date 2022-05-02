02 May 2022

Harry Panayiotou earns point for Aldershot with late leveller at Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
02 May 2022

Harry Panayiotou’s late equaliser earned Aldershot a 2-2 National League draw at Maidenhead.

The former Leicester youth striker converted Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong’s cross to leave honours even.

Dan Sparkes’ fine 25-yard free-kick handed Maidenhead the lead, before Sinclair Armstrong charged down Daniel Gyollai’s attempted clearance to level at 1-1.

Emile Acquah headed home from a corner to grab a 2-1 lead for Maidenhead, only for St Kitts and Nevis striker Panayiotou to notch for Aldershot at the end.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Minister denies culture of misogyny in Westminster, blaming a few ‘bad apples’

news

Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy

news

MP Neil Parish has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons claims

news