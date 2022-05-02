Harry Panayiotou earns point for Aldershot with late leveller at Maidenhead
Harry Panayiotou’s late equaliser earned Aldershot a 2-2 National League draw at Maidenhead.
The former Leicester youth striker converted Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong’s cross to leave honours even.
Dan Sparkes’ fine 25-yard free-kick handed Maidenhead the lead, before Sinclair Armstrong charged down Daniel Gyollai’s attempted clearance to level at 1-1.
Emile Acquah headed home from a corner to grab a 2-1 lead for Maidenhead, only for St Kitts and Nevis striker Panayiotou to notch for Aldershot at the end.
