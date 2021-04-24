Harry Panayiotou scores again as Aldershot win against Wealdstone
17:20pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Harry Panayiotou maintained his scoring streak as Aldershot beat Wealdstone 2-0 in the Vanarama National League.
Panayiotou made it three goals in four games with a well-struck 35th-minute shot after the ball had come off the head of defender Joseph Olowu.
Substitute Chike Kandi converted Jon Nouble’s cross in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal victory and move the Shots to within six points of the play-off places.
Wealdstone’s Dennon Lewis had the ball in the net just before half-time but his effort was ruled out for offside.
Aldershot were the better team and Jermaine Anderson’s 30-yard effort flew just wide before Wealdstone goalkeeper Jake Askew denied Ricky Miller and George Fowler with fine stops.