Harry Parsons signs new deal at Swindon
20:23pm, Wed 28 Jul 2021
Harry Parsons has signed a new and improved contract with his boyhood club Swindon
The 18-year-old striker has been with the club for a decade and made his first-team breakthrough last season.
He signed his first professional contract earlier in the summer, with the club now offering an improved deal to reward the youngster’s development.
Parsons told the club website: “I am extremely delighted to sign a new deal with the club, it is my boyhood team and I am looking forward to continuing to work hard and get that started this season.”