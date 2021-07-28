Harry Parsons signs new deal at Swindon

Swindon have given Harry Parsons a new deal (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:23pm, Wed 28 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Harry Parsons has signed a new and improved contract with his boyhood club Swindon

The 18-year-old striker has been with the club for a decade and made his first-team breakthrough last season.

He signed his first professional contract earlier in the summer, with the club now offering an improved deal to reward the youngster’s development.

Parsons told the club website: “I am extremely delighted to sign a new deal with the club, it is my boyhood team and I am looking forward to continuing to work hard and get that started this season.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Swindon

PA