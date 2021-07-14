Harry Perritt extends Accrington stay
Accrington have announced defender Harry Perritt has signed a new two-year deal with the club.
The Stanley academy product, 20, made his first-team debut in January at Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy.
He subsequently featured twice as a substitute in League One matches, against Wigan in March and at Rochdale in April.
Accrington boss John Coleman said: “This is a big year for Harry, he’s got to try and make that step to being a regular in the squad.
“He’s still learning his trade, so hopefully he’ll have a good season and he’ll learn more being around the first team.
“Harry has managed to overcome two big injury setbacks over the last two years and he works ever so hard on his fitness. He’s a good all-rounder, he ticks all the boxes in that he attacks the ball well and he’s a good footballer.”
Perritt said: “Last year was hard through injury, but I’m really happy to get it over the line and get ready for the season.
“It’ll be a massive change for me as I’ve never really played in front of the Accrington fans. I’m looking forward to it because I know how supportive they are of younger players coming through, so I’m excited to play in front of them making noise.”