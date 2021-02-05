Harry Souttar sticks with Stoke
18:09pm, Fri 05 Feb 2021
Harry Souttar has committed his future to Stoke by signing a long-term contract with the Championship club.
Souttar, 22, has become a regular for the Potters this season, featuring 21 times in the league for Michael O’Neill’s side.
The central defender had loan spells with Ross County and Fleetwood after joining Stoke from Dundee United in 2016.
O’Neill told Stoke’s official website: “Harry has made a lot of progress this season and although he still has progress to make, it’s nice to have another young player who sees his long-term future here at Stoke.”
The Potters are 10th in the table ahead of Reading’s visit in the league on Saturday.