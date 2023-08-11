Harry's new team mates? The stars Kane will line up alongside at Bayern Munich

As we navigate our way through the 'will he, won't he' charade of Harry Kane's potential move to Bayern Munich, NewsChain takes a look at the array of talent the Spurs captain will be playing alongside should he complete the move to Germany.

This year is looking particularly intriguing for the devoted followers of the team, as some significant team shuffles and noteworthy additions have added multiple layers of excitement.

Arguably, one of the most dramatic forces on the pitch, Robert Lewandowski, maintains his pole position in the Bayern Munich line-up. His remarkable goal-scoring prowess shows no sign of diminishing and we can certainly expect more record-breaking performances from this determined striker.

Squad stalwarts like Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies continue to represent Bayern Munich. Kimmich's versatility in defence and midfield roles, combined with Davies' ground adaptability and pacey moves, ensure a solid structure for the team.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, another familiar face, is back in his red and white uniform guarding the Munich net. Neuer, dubbed as the 'Sweeper-Keeper,' is renowned for his quick reflexes and his ability to participate in outfield play which often turns the tide in favour of his team.

The excitement continues with the progress of Jamal Musiala, who captured fans' hearts with his impressive moves and feisty left-footed goals. His youthful exuberance and proud ownership of the attacking midfielder position surely make him one to watch this season.

It must also be mentioned that Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry continue to flank the attacks from wide positions. The playmaking prowess of the veteran Thomas Müller, combined with the commanding midfield presence of Leon Goretzka, brings added complexity and depth to the Munich game.

Simply put, the 2023 Bayern Munich squad is a remarkable mixture of seasoned veterans, exciting newcomers, and rising stars. With their individual exceptional abilities combined with their capacity to function as a rallying team, it will be compelling to witness how this season unfolds for these players under the stewardship of coach Thomas Tuchel.