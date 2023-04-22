22 April 2023

Hartlepool all-but relegated after defeat to closest rivals Crawley

By NewsChain Sport
22 April 2023

Crawley all-but secured League Two safety with a 2-0 win at the expense of relegation rivals Hartlepool.

Pools now trail the Red Devils by six points with six to play for and have a worse goal difference of six.

Dom Telford was the saviour for the visitors, his double securing only their second away win of the season.

A buoyant and expectant home crowd saw their side be second best as Scott Lindsey’s side were better tactically throughout.

After a couple of half chances at either end, Telford opened the scoring five minutes before half-time.

A cross from the left flew across the six-yard box and the striker was on hand to turn in his 13th of the season.

Pools could have levelled on half-time, but Callum Cooke woefully pulled his shot wide.

They did start the second half with intent and created some good openings.

Cooke volleyed wide, then a goalbound Jamie Sterry shot was deflected but goalkeeper Corey Addai reacted to push it wide.

But Telford clinched victory – and surely safety – in the 66th minute, latching on to a giant kick from keeper Addai to touch home deftly.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Euston to be hit by major disruption to services over May bank holiday weekend

news

The conduct that saw Dominic Raab forced to quit as deputy Prime Minister

news

Case against Alec Baldwin over fatal Rust shooting dropped, say lawyers

world news