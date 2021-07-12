Hartlepool bolster their defence with signing of Reagan Ogle

Hartlepool have signed defender Reagan Ogle following his release by Accrington.

The Australian full-back spent the second part of last season on loan at National League side Altrincham, playing against Pools in their 1-1 draw in March.

Boss Dave Challinor told the club’s website: “He’s someone we’ve liked over the last couple of years and kept an eye on his progress.

“His adaptability in the fact he covers lots of positions defensively is a huge plus and I’m sure he’ll be a big success with us and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Hartlepool also confirmed that first-team duo Mark Shelton and Timi Odusina are staying at the club for another 12 months after taking up options in their contracts.

The Sky Bet League Two new boys later announced that goalkeeper Ben Killip has signed a new one-year deal.

Killip was the club’s number one last season before an elbow ligament problem curtailed his campaign.

“He made big strides last season in terms of his maturity and decision-making and thankfully his injury didn’t derail our progress significantly,” Challinor said.

“He’s worked really hard to come back and is obviously keen to get going having missed games in the last part of last season. Next year will be a new challenge for him, like all of us but we feel he can develop further and help us move forward.”

Jamie Sterry is also staying at Victoria Park after signing a new two-year deal.

The former Newcastle wing-back was one of the standout performers for the club last season after arriving from South Shields in October.

Challinor said: “Jamie was undoubtedly key for us in our success last season and has openly said how much he has enjoyed his football.

“Logistically it will allow him to be at home with his family and newborn and hopefully Hartlepool can be his football home for a long time to come.”