Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor sees room for improvement despite win

Dave Challinor was delighted with Hartlepool’s second home win in a row since returning to the EFL, even though he feels there is still room for improvement.

After a slow start against Walsall at Victoria Park, Tyler Burey scored for the second weekend in a row to put Pools in front in the 23rd minute.

The Millwall loan signing’s excellent solo goal got Hartlepool up and running and the Saddlers, except from one header Conor Wilkinson had saved, struggled to get back into it after that.

Hartlepool improved after the restart and extended their lead in the 57th minute when Nicky Featherstone converted from the penalty spot.

That arrived when Gavan Holohan’s drive struck Ash Taylor and it was not totally clear where the ball hit.

Challinor said: “I’m pleased with the second-half performance. First half we were comfortable, we actually made it more difficult than it needed to be. Second half we were terrific. We should have won by more.

“We started the half intense, had a few chances and didn’t take those but deservedly got the second.

“I’m not sure if it was a penalty, impossible to say, but the ref made the decision and we will gratefully take it.

“There are plenty of positives but we can still improve on what we did first half.

“On Tyler, there is more to come from him. His goal was what he is about, at the right end of the pitch, celebrating with the fans as well.

“What we have to do with him is get that message across where he doesn’t have to rely on what he did for that goal to get him to stand out in a game.

“He needs to work at the other bits, and his performance second half was miles better. He picked the ball better, nicked the ball in good areas.”

While Hartlepool have won two of their three games since returning to Sky Bet League Two, Walsall have now collected just a point from four matches.

Saddlers boss Matthew Taylor said: “We didn’t deserve anything from the game, we didn’t compete or earn the right to win a game of football.

“We didn’t win enough second balls, we weren’t competitive on the pitch and I’m quite surprised to be brutally honest.

“I can go with mistakes, I can look at those, but what I can’t go with is not competing on a pitch. If you don’t do that you will never achieve anything on the pitch.

“We weren’t able to implement our game style. They were far more aggressive in the way they pressed.

“We needed to make good decisions and we didn’t make enough good decisions, that was all over the pitch.

“I expect them to be disappointed and hurting and I want that feeling to last. I’m devastated we lost because I thought we had an opportunity to get a positive result.”