Hartlepool boss John Askey felt some of his players wilted under the pressure

John Askey felt the occasion got the better of some Hartlepool players as their 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Crawley left them facing a return to the National League.

Victory would have given Pools hope of avoiding the drop, but a brace from Dom Telford left the Red Devils six points ahead of their opponents and six goals better off with two games remaining.

Defeat was Pools’ third in a row – the run coming after an encouraging eight-game unbeaten stetch that offered hope of avoiding relegation just two years after promotion from the National League.

And manager Askey – their third boss of the season – felt some of his players appeared to struggle with the high stakes.

He said: “You wonder why they didn’t get going. It looked as though one or two went under rather than embracing it. For whatever reason that didn’t happen.

“It did surprise me and I felt we would get more of a reaction to what we got today and that’s the biggest disappointment. It’s not down to tactics or organisation, it’s individuals and how they react to the situation we are in.

“One or two had a right go, but with five or six that wasn’t the case.”

Crawley boss John Lindsey hailed his two-goal hero Telford.

Telford took his tally for the season to 14 with his double and he got off the mark five minutes before half-time when he turned in from close range.

His second was thanks to a sublime touch as he collected a huge punt from keeper Corey Addai and deftly finished.

“Dom’s goals were superb,” Lindsey said.

“When he took the touch for this second goal, the snow come off the ball. A great touch, fantastic finish and he’s been brilliant for us.

“He’s got a healthy number for a team third bottom and he’s a great kid. I said this morning I felt he would scored two today and be the hero.

“He’s not scored for a few weeks, but if we have a striker with 14 goals at the bottom of the league, then it’s a good return.”

Lindsey was delighted with how his side dealt with a raucous home crown in the north-east.

“We come here not bothered too much about performance, more about result and getting over the line. We did it perfectly,” he said.

“We managed the game and managed the moments. We scored two great goals and a clean sheet was so important. I’m delighted with our application.

“We came to a cauldron and there was a loud and noisy crowd against us, but that’s why we play professional football. Put your chest out, have a swagger and confidence and I felt we were the better team before the game, I felt we would win regardless of the crowd.

“It was about the game and not the occasion. We went about our business so well.”