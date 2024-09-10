10 September 2024

Hartlepool come from behind at Boston to end four-game wait for a win

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2024

Hartlepool came from behind to end a four-game winless run in the National League by beating Boston 2-1 at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Second-half goals from half-time substitute Anthony Mancini and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe helped Pools return to winning ways after Jacob Hazel had fired Boston into an early lead.

Hazel beat the offside trap in the fourth minute for his fourth goal in as many games before Dieseruvwe, who had a loan spell with Boston in 2017, was twice unable to find an equaliser.

However, Mancini did draw Pools level eight minutes into the second half with a low finish after a one-two with Roshaun Mathurin and Dieseruvwe converted Kieron Freeman’s cross just after the hour mark to complete the turnaround.

