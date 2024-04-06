06 April 2024

Hartlepool dent Aldershot’s play-off hopes with 2-0 win

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Aldershot’s play-off hopes suffered a blow as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Hartlepool.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe fired the hosts into an 18th-minute lead from the penalty spot after he was tripped in the area for his 23rd goal of the season.

Aldershot pushed for an equaliser and Josh Stokes was twice denied by Pools keeper Peter Jameson.

Instead Tom Parkes wrapped up the victory when he headed home from a corner three minutes from time.

