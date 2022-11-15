15 November 2022

Hartlepool edge into FA Cup second round after shootout win over Solihull Moors

By NewsChain Sport
15 November 2022

Hartlepool secured a second round FA Cup spot thanks to a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win over Solihull Moors.

Pools were second best for most of the game against their National League opponents, but forced extra time with a late leveller to make it 1-1 and then triumphed on spot kicks.

Home goalkeeper Ben Killip was their hero, giving an outstanding performance and saving a key penalty in the shoot out.

Moors took the lead after eight minutes, as Ryan Barnett picked up possession, ran through a static defence and fired low across Killip.

The visitors were quick to get at Pools, making the most of hesitant defending to create chances and were the better side by some distance.

But they could not find a way to beat Killip again and Pools had rarely threatened before right-back Reghan Tumilty poked home on 88 minutes to force extra time.

Keith Curle’s side then got on top and only a top stop from keeper Louie Moulden denied Clarke Odour a 114th-minute winner before coming out on top in the shootout.

