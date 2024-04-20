20 April 2024

Hartlepool end the season with thrilling away win

By NewsChain Sport
20 April 2024

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe took his season goal tally to 25 with a brace in Hartlepool’s entertaining 4-3 victory against relegated Dorking.

The Wanderers took a seventh-minute lead through Charlie Carter as they looked to end a 10-match winless run in the National League.

But Dieseruvwe twice found the far top corner from the left edge of the penalty area, either side of Barry Fuller’s own goal, to give Pools a 3-1 half-time lead.

Dorking responded six minutes into the second period with a wonderful individual effort from Jimmy Muitt but Joe Grey lashed home soon after to restore the two-goal advantage.

Muitt slotted home his second with 13 minutes left but Pools withstood some late pressure to clinch a top-half finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two police forces to be investigated over contact with mother stabbed to death while pushing baby in pram

news

Flooding after storm dumps a year and a half’s worth of rain in Dubai

world news

Astronomers discover most massive stellar black hole in the Milky Way

world news