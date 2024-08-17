17 August 2024

Hartlepool hold on to draw with Southend after Luke Waterfall dismissal

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Southend were unable to capitalise on Luke Waterfall’s second-half dismissal in a goalless National League draw at Hartlepool.

The home side had their work cut out to salvage a result after defender Waterfall was sent off when he received a second yellow with 49 minutes played.

Noor Husin, Gus Scott-Morriss and Jack Bridge all went close as Southend pushed for a winner.

But, despite playing the majority of the second half with one less player, Hartlepool kept their opponents at bay to take a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nigel Farage revealed as highest-earning MP, receiving £98,000 a month from GB News

news

85mph winds as hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

world news

Personal trainer jailed for rape of 18-year-old client he groomed with partner

news