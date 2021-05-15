Hartlepool move third with victory at Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
17:01pm, Sat 15 May 2021
Hartlepool kept up their promotion push with a 3-1 win at Aldershot to move third in the Vanarama National League.

There was little to chose between the teams during the first half, as Pools goalkeeper Brad James saved a free-kick from Craig Tanner.

With conditions worsening, Hartlepool finally broke the deadlock just before the hour mark through Luke Armstrong before strike partner Rhys Oates headed in a second from a free-kick with 13 minutes left.

Shots substitute Mo Bettamer scored a late consolation from the penalty spot, but Nicky Featherstone rolled in a spot-kick at the other end to make it 3-1 during stoppage time.

